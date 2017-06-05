On this date
The Sons of Legion Squadron 827 of the A&J Iaia American Legion Post in Altoona were making plans to host the state Sons of Legion convention in Altoona in June with A. John Garritano event chairman. Lucy Savino, who ran a newstand in downtown Altoona for many years, gave her grandson Jeffrey a lottery ticket that turned out to be worth from $5,000 to $1 million, depending on a million dollar spin final.
