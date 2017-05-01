Man loses appeal, denied new trial

An Altoona man has failed to convince the Pennsylvania Superior Court that he did not receive a fair trial in Blair County 17 months ago when he was convicted of three drug-related charges. Kenneth J. Sponsler, 31, contended in an appeal that testimony by an Altoona police officer, Fred Wasser, prejudiced the jury against him when the officer revealed he had been teamed with a state parole agent to arrest Sponsler during a drug sweep that occurred on April 10, 2015.

