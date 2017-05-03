Leaders pushing for new Altoona Area building
Mirror photo by Russ O'Reilly / Residents take a tour of Altoona Area High School's B Building on Wednesday. About 100 people, many with questions and concerns, attended a tour Wednesday of the 90-year-old Altoona Area High School B-building and a presentation explaining why the district plans to demolish it and build a new high school.
