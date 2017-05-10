Ita s golden: Blair County Arts Festi...

Ita s golden: Blair County Arts Festival celebrating 50 years

The food alone will be enough to keep you full, and the visual and performing art will more than satisfy cravings for entertainment at the Blair County Arts Festival, organizers promise. The 50th annual event, scheduled this year for May 20 and 21 at the Penn State Altoona campus, has grown over the years to include a juried fine art exhibit, a student art exhibit, children's activities, live entertainment, a food court and a crafts market, said Karen Volpe with the Blair County Arts Foundation, festival sponsor.

