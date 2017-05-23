DeAntonio wins both ballots to take judge seat
Dan DeAntonio took nearly half the votes in Tuesday's four-man Republican race for Magisterial District 24-1-03 while also securing the Democratic ballot in the fall. On the Republican side, DeAntonio received 654 votes out of the 14 precincts with Henry T. Fownes coming in second with 465.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.
Comments
Add your comments below
Altoona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Home Solutions Of PA (Mar '13)
|Apr '17
|Hsl sales person
|29
|Glendale Yearound. For Gods sake stay away from... (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Wayno
|14
|I am the forgotten Daughter of Randy Kagarise (Apr '06)
|Apr '17
|Brandy DiClaudio
|3
|Review: Penn View Suites (Oct '13)
|Mar '17
|R94matt
|11
|A Chat Area just for Altoona (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|dwhite1250
|230
|Man Bitten By Snake In Car After Sale (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart Starts Now
|13
|Best bar in altoona (May '16)
|Feb '17
|CodeTaIker
|15
Find what you want!
Search Altoona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC