DA candidates spar over attack ad

The war of words between Lackawanna County District Attorney Shane Scanlon and former First Assistant District Attorney Gene Talerico over an attack ad criticizing Talerico's handling of a case is heating up. Talerico, who is challenging Scanlon for the Republican nomination in Tuesday's primary election, contends politics motivated Scanlon not to appeal a judge's ruling that dismissed an attempted homicide case Talerico prosecuted.

