City woman jailed on robbery charges

Brittany L. Beere, 25, of Altoona was taken into custody Sunday night by Altoona police after she tried to hide in the back seat of a pickup truck when officers showed up outside an apartment on the 1700 block of Fifth Street. According to Altoona police, Beere was wanted on robbery and related charges stemming from a Feb. 3 armed robbery on the 1000 block of Sixth Avenue, where Beere and 20-year-old Nakesha Feathers allegedly pulled a gun and took pills from a woman.

