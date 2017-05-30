Blair County Arts Festival Weekend

Friday May 19 Read more: Altoona Mirror

Here is a listing of Altoona area live music happenings for the weekend and week of Friday, May 19 through Thursday, May 25. The big highlight on this weekend's live music slate is the 50th annual Blair County Arts Festival, happening at Penn State Altoona on Friday and Saturday. This year's Festival slate features plenty of area music favorites such as Chris Vipond & the Stanley Street Band, Born and the Beanstalk, Miss Melanie & the Valley Rats, Mama Corn, Felix & the Hurricanes and more.

