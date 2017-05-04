a Singing Four-Part Harmony A Cappellaa
Courtesy photo The Altoona Horseshoe Chorus will present "Singing Four-Part Harmony A Cappella" at 7 p.m. May 13 at Calvary Baptist Church, 810 Ruskina SDrive, Altoona. The show will feature the Horseshoe Chorus, Nittany Knights Chorus, Altoona Chorus of Sweet Adelines, the Altoona High Choral Ensemble and guest quartet "Twang" - all performing A Cappella renditions of songs from many different music genres.
