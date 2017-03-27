Williamsburg installs signs

Williamsburg installs signs

Mirror photo by Gary M. Baranec Williamsburg Borough employees Dan Verbonitz and Joe Lansberry, the borough manager, install a WalkWorks sign detailing the Pirate's Treasure Hunt route. WalkWorks identifies and promotes safe walking routes, offers social support through guided, community-based walking groups, helps schools develop walk-to-school programs and addresses local policies to increase safe walking routes.

