Williamsburg installs signs
Mirror photo by Gary M. Baranec Williamsburg Borough employees Dan Verbonitz and Joe Lansberry, the borough manager, install a WalkWorks sign detailing the Pirate's Treasure Hunt route. WalkWorks identifies and promotes safe walking routes, offers social support through guided, community-based walking groups, helps schools develop walk-to-school programs and addresses local policies to increase safe walking routes.
