Spiritual notes
In celebration of Law Day on April 21, Saint Francis University will hold its annual Red Mass for all faiths. The public is invited to attend the Mass, which will be celebrated by Bishop Mark Bartchak, bishop of the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.
Comments
Add your comments below
Altoona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Home Solutions Of PA (Mar '13)
|Apr 6
|Hsl sales person
|29
|Glendale Yearound. For Gods sake stay away from... (Apr '15)
|Apr 4
|Wayno
|14
|I am the forgotten Daughter of Randy Kagarise (Apr '06)
|Apr 2
|Brandy DiClaudio
|3
|Review: Penn View Suites (Oct '13)
|Mar '17
|R94matt
|11
|A Chat Area just for Altoona (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|dwhite1250
|230
|Man Bitten By Snake In Car After Sale (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart Starts Now
|13
|Best bar in altoona (May '16)
|Feb '17
|CodeTaIker
|15
Find what you want!
Search Altoona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC