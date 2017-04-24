Police: Man attacked ER workers

Evan L. Pratt, 40, of 816 Lexington Ave., was allegedly drunk when he had to be restrained in the emergency room of UPMC Altoona about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Altoona police. Pratt allegedly grabbed a UPMC Altoona police officer around the head and kicked two workers, who both required medical attention, after he became unruly.

