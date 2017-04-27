Penn State, The Slinky, And A Religio...

Penn State, The Slinky, And A Religious 'Cult': The Invention Of An Iconic American Toy

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Onward State

Penn State's 162-year history is filled with stories of successful alumni. A quick google search yields an extensive list of notable graduates that includes famous actor Keegan-Micheal Key, former presidential candidate Rick Santorum, and dozens of professional athletes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altoona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Home Solutions Of PA (Mar '13) Apr 6 Hsl sales person 29
Glendale Yearound. For Gods sake stay away from... (Apr '15) Apr 4 Wayno 14
News I am the forgotten Daughter of Randy Kagarise (Apr '06) Apr 2 Brandy DiClaudio 3
Review: Penn View Suites (Oct '13) Mar '17 R94matt 11
A Chat Area just for Altoona (Aug '06) Feb '17 dwhite1250 230
News Man Bitten By Snake In Car After Sale (Aug '11) Feb '17 Phart Starts Now 13
Best bar in altoona (May '16) Feb '17 CodeTaIker 15
See all Altoona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altoona Forum Now

Altoona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altoona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Altoona, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,018 • Total comments across all topics: 280,706,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC