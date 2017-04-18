Overcoming Opioids: The quest for less addictive drugs

Heidi Wyandt, 27, puts on her coat to leave the Altoona Center for Clinical Research in Altoona, Pa., on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, where she is helping test an experimental non-opioid pain medication for chronic back pain related to a work related injury she received in 2014. With about 2 million Americans hooked on opioid painkillers, researchers and drug companies are searching for less addictive drugs to treat pain.

