New church to make - impact'

While Center City Church could be considered a non-denominational church, Pastor Jim Kilmartin said a more appropriate way to define the church would be to say it's a church will be launched this weekend, with special services celebrating its official opening in the former Pleasant Valley Assembly of God building, located behind Dean Patterson along Pleasant Valley Boulevard. Services begin at 7 p.m. tonight at the church, 801 Pleasant Valley Blvd., Altoona.

