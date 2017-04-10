New church to make - impact'
While Center City Church could be considered a non-denominational church, Pastor Jim Kilmartin said a more appropriate way to define the church would be to say it's a church will be launched this weekend, with special services celebrating its official opening in the former Pleasant Valley Assembly of God building, located behind Dean Patterson along Pleasant Valley Boulevard. Services begin at 7 p.m. tonight at the church, 801 Pleasant Valley Blvd., Altoona.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.
Add your comments below
Altoona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Home Solutions Of PA (Mar '13)
|Apr 6
|Hsl sales person
|29
|Glendale Yearound. For Gods sake stay away from... (Apr '15)
|Apr 4
|Wayno
|14
|I am the forgotten Daughter of Randy Kagarise (Apr '06)
|Apr 2
|Brandy DiClaudio
|3
|Review: Penn View Suites (Oct '13)
|Mar '17
|R94matt
|11
|A Chat Area just for Altoona (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|dwhite1250
|230
|Man Bitten By Snake In Car After Sale (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart Starts Now
|13
|Best bar in altoona (May '16)
|Feb '17
|CodeTaIker
|15
Find what you want!
Search Altoona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC