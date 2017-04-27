Marshals search for sexual predator who might bea
The U.S. Marshals Service is asking Pennsylvanians to be on the lookout for a sexual predator who vanished from Florida after being released from prison. Marshals search for sexual predator who might be in Pa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Altoona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Home Solutions Of PA (Mar '13)
|Apr 6
|Hsl sales person
|29
|Glendale Yearound. For Gods sake stay away from... (Apr '15)
|Apr 4
|Wayno
|14
|I am the forgotten Daughter of Randy Kagarise (Apr '06)
|Apr 2
|Brandy DiClaudio
|3
|Review: Penn View Suites (Oct '13)
|Mar '17
|R94matt
|11
|A Chat Area just for Altoona (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|dwhite1250
|230
|Man Bitten By Snake In Car After Sale (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart Starts Now
|13
|Best bar in altoona (May '16)
|Feb '17
|CodeTaIker
|15
Find what you want!
Search Altoona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC