Companies work to create less addictive drugs

Heidi Wyandt, 27, holds a handful of her medication bottles at the Altoona Center for Clinical Research in Altoona, Pa., where she is helping test an experimental non-opioid pain medication for chronic back pain related to a work related injury she received in 2014, in this photo taken on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Tummy tucks really hurt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.