Clearfield Municipal Authority Hears About Cost Savings by Purchasing Backhoe
Board members heard an update on cost savings between subcontracting and purchasing a backhoe for excavation during yesterday's Clearfield Municipal Authority meeting. Last month, the board asked Manager John Williams to research how much it costs to subcontract an excavator every year versus the cost of purchasing one and what the savings would be.
