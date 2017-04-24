Child endangerment suspect going to trial
Charges against a city man who allegedly made his son do pushups and hold weights above his head as punishment are headed to Blair County Court. attorney Shawn Cohen told the court Wednesday during a preliminary hearing for his client, Richard E. Young II, 30, of 1320 16th Ave., who Altoona police have charged with endangering the welfare of a child over allegations Young threw the boy across a room when the child couldn't do the 40 pushups that Young demanded as punishment after the 10-year-old drew on a wall with crayon.
