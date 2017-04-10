April 6 public hearing set for Sheetz proposal

Sheetz has expressed interest in signing a 20-year lease to open a gas station and convenience store on the corner of West 130th Street and Center Road on the property currently owned by Gale's Garden Center. Sheetz has expressed interest in signing a 20-year lease to open a gas station and convenience store on the corner of West 130th Street and Center Road on the property currently owned by Gale's Garden Center.

