Altoona Man Charged for Allegedly Setting Philipsburg House Fire

A 42-year-old Altoona man, Erick J. Karlson, is facing arson and related charges in connection with a house fire he allegedly set Wednesday on East Presqueisle Street in Philipsburg Borough. According to state police at Philipsburg, around 3:30 p.m. - 3:40 p.m., a male witness saw Karlson arrive at the house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.