AG Josh Shapiro announces second major drug bust of week
A $5 million drug pipeline in York and Blair counties resulted in 15 arrests, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Monday. Another round of arrests was announced Thursday.
Altoona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Home Solutions Of PA (Mar '13)
|Apr 6
|Hsl sales person
|29
|Glendale Yearound. For Gods sake stay away from... (Apr '15)
|Apr 4
|Wayno
|14
|I am the forgotten Daughter of Randy Kagarise (Apr '06)
|Apr 2
|Brandy DiClaudio
|3
|Review: Penn View Suites (Oct '13)
|Mar '17
|R94matt
|11
|A Chat Area just for Altoona (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|dwhite1250
|230
|Man Bitten By Snake In Car After Sale (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart Starts Now
|13
|Best bar in altoona (May '16)
|Feb '17
|CodeTaIker
|15
