$5 million heroin pipeline from NY to York to Altoona headed by York City duo shutdown
Pa Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaking in York announced criminal charges against 15 people for their roles in a drug pipeline that distributed and sold 15,000 bricks of heroin in York and Blair counties over a two-year period. The heroin sold for approximately $5 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Altoona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Home Solutions Of PA (Mar '13)
|Apr 6
|Hsl sales person
|29
|Glendale Yearound. For Gods sake stay away from... (Apr '15)
|Apr 4
|Wayno
|14
|I am the forgotten Daughter of Randy Kagarise (Apr '06)
|Apr 2
|Brandy DiClaudio
|3
|Review: Penn View Suites (Oct '13)
|Mar '17
|R94matt
|11
|A Chat Area just for Altoona (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|dwhite1250
|230
|Man Bitten By Snake In Car After Sale (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart Starts Now
|13
|Best bar in altoona (May '16)
|Feb '17
|CodeTaIker
|15
Find what you want!
Search Altoona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC