Worst of storm behind region
Mirror photo by Patrick Waksmunski PennDOT employees Eric Snare, Andya SWeymer and Tim Allen attach a plow to a grader at the yard in Bellwood on Monday afternoon. Both AccuWeather and the National Weather Service meteorologists expect between 6 and 12 inches of the white stuff to cover the area when it tapers off this morning.
