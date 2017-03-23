Two candidates nixed from primary ballot

Two candidates nixed from primary ballot

Saturday Mar 18 Read more: Altoona Mirror

Two candidates for local public offices - one for school board and one for City Council - in the May primary election had their names stricken from the ballot on Friday, while three more candidates wait on their status as Blair County President Judge Elizabeth Doyle further reviews arguments. Republican Nikki Varney, one of the two candidates off the ballot, withdrew her name from the Hollidaysburg Area School Board race without contesting the petition to set aside her nomination made by Hollidaysburg Area School Board member Lois Kaneshiki.

