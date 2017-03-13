Spiritual notes

Lenten meals will be served from 4-7 p.m. each Friday through April 7 at St. Therese of the Child Jesus Parish, Father Kelley Hall, 25th Avenue and Fifth Street. The menu includes baked or fried fish or fried or steamed shrimp, macaroni and cheese or french fries or baked potato, cole slaw or applesauce, stewed tomatoes, roll and butter, dessert and a drink.

