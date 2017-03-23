Spiritual notes

Spiritual notes

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Altoona Mirror

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church of Hollidaysburg, Montgomery and Spruce streets, will be hosting the Hollidaysburg Free Soup Program for the final three Saturdays - March 25, April 1 and 8. Soup, bread, butter, beverage and dessert will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A free will offering will be accepted, however, it is not required. The Free Soup Program is open to everyone in the community, regardless of church affiliation, and includes those financially in need, the elderly and anyone wishing for Christian fellowship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altoona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Glendale Yearound. For Gods sake stay away from... (Apr '15) Mar 3 John 13
Review: Penn View Suites (Oct '13) Mar 1 R94matt 11
A Chat Area just for Altoona (Aug '06) Feb 28 dwhite1250 230
News Man Bitten By Snake In Car After Sale (Aug '11) Feb 25 Phart Starts Now 13
Best bar in altoona (May '16) Feb '17 CodeTaIker 15
moving to altoona, pa (Aug '06) Jan '17 Ancsa 117
Review: Home Solutions Of PA (Mar '13) Jan '17 Not Impressed 28
See all Altoona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altoona Forum Now

Altoona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altoona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Altoona, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,186 • Total comments across all topics: 279,844,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC