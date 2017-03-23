Spiritual notes

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church of Hollidaysburg, Montgomery and Spruce streets, will be hosting the Hollidaysburg Free Soup Program for the final three Saturdays - March 25, April 1 and 8. Soup, bread, butter, beverage and dessert will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A free will offering will be accepted, however, it is not required. The Free Soup Program is open to everyone in the community, regardless of church affiliation, and includes those financially in need, the elderly and anyone wishing for Christian fellowship.

