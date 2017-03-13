Quality Assurance Manager

Job Description This position serves as the primary manager of the NAC Quality system to ensure NAC processes and products meet specifications and quality standards. The essential duties of the position include: a Implementation, maintenance, and oversight of quality processes across within the primary ... login now to view full job description Job Details Primary Skill: Quality Control Quality Assurance Posted: Tuesday, March 14, 2017 Location: Altoona, Pennsylvania Country: United States Salary Range: Negotiable Type of Work: Direct Hire Work Shift : 1st Shift You can apply for this position online using Printworkers.com online resume and application process.

