Police say drunken driver led chase

Monday Mar 13 Read more: Altoona Mirror

Brandon P. Cruthers, 29, of 826 Yellow Springs Drive was driving the wrong way on Sixth Avenue and headed for two Altoona police officers in a patrol car about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, prompting a serpentine chase through city streets that ended with Cruthers' arrest on a list of charges that includes aggravated assault of a police officer. According to Altoona police, Cruthers, who was behind the wheel of a red 2001 Jaguar sedan, didn't slow down when he drove directly at the patrolling officers as they drove down the 1100 block of Sixth Avenue in the left lane.

