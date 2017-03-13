Police say drunken driver led chase

Brandon P. Cruthers, 29, of 826 Yellow Springs Drive was driving the wrong way on Sixth Avenue and headed for two Altoona police officers in a patrol car about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, prompting a serpentine chase through city streets that ended with Cruthers' arrest on a list of charges that includes aggravated assault of a police officer. According to Altoona police, Cruthers, who was behind the wheel of a red 2001 Jaguar sedan, didn't slow down when he drove directly at the patrolling officers as they drove down the 1100 block of Sixth Avenue in the left lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.