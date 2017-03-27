Police: Request to pull up pants leads to charges

Altoona police said just before 5:30 p.m. March 17 Dustin T. Lafferty, 20, 102 E. Hudson Ave., punched the side of a truck with brass knuckles and threatened the driver after the man called out to Lafferty to pull up his pants on North Fourth Avenue. Lafferty was standing with his pants around his thighs when police arrived after the alleged altercation, one that started when the man, who was stopped at a red light, saw Lafferty with his sagging pants and exposed underwear and called out, The man rolled up his window as Lafferty ran onto the road and up to the truck with a pair of multi-colored brass knuckles, police said.

