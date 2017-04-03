Police find missing Altoona man's body

Police have confirmed that a body found in Allegheny Township Saturday afternoon was an Altoona man who went missing at the beginning of this month. In a joint statement, Altoona police officers and the Blair County Coroner's Office announced that they located the body of Shawn Joseph Weatherwalk, 42, who took a walk March 7 and did not return home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.