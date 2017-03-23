Police continue investigating crash



Read more: Altoona Mirror

William Montgomery, 38, of Altoona was sent to UPMC Altoona just before 9 p.m. Saturday after he crashed a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup into a utility pole and billboard after crossing the center line and driving through a yard on the 1600 block of East Pleasant Valley Boulevard, according to state police.

