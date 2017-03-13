Man accused of assaulting ER nurse
Robert Sieg, 59, of Johnstown was at UPMC Altoona about 2 p.m. Thursday for a psychiatric evaluation when he took off running down a hallway from the emergency room treatment bays to the waiting room, according to charges filed by UPMC Altoona police. Two officers, along with a nurse and a clinical manager, gave chase and caught up with Sieg in the main lobby of the hospital by Subway.
