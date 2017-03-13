Luddy Scholarship applications available

Luddy Scholarship applications available

Friday Mar 10 Read more: Altoona Mirror

The Monsignor Joseph M. Luddy Scholarship Foundation is accepting applications for its annual awards. The following criteria will be utilized in the selection process: - Attendance or acceptance into a graduate education program in the fields of social work or the Roman Catholic priesthood.

