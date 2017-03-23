Judge removes candidate for Altoona C...

Judge removes candidate for Altoona City Council

Wednesday Mar 22

A Blair County judge has ordered the removal of a candidate for Altoona City Council after a review of his nomination petition identified 51 invalid signatures of the 133 offered. Judge Elizabeth Doyle ruled Wednesday that Ron Adams of Altoona did not present the minimum 100 valid signatures required for council candidates, so the judge ordered his petition be set aside.

Altoona, PA

