Fire destroys Yukon's only church pipe organ
The organ console was damaged beyond repair. The church is not sure whether it will be able to replace the beloved instrument.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Altoona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glendale Yearound. For Gods sake stay away from... (Apr '15)
|Mar 3
|John
|13
|Review: Penn View Suites (Oct '13)
|Mar 1
|R94matt
|11
|A Chat Area just for Altoona (Aug '06)
|Feb 28
|dwhite1250
|230
|Man Bitten By Snake In Car After Sale (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart Starts Now
|13
|Best bar in altoona (May '16)
|Feb '17
|CodeTaIker
|15
|moving to altoona, pa (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|Ancsa
|117
|Review: Home Solutions Of PA (Mar '13)
|Jan '17
|Not Impressed
|28
Find what you want!
Search Altoona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC