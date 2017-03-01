East Stroudsburg Borough Manager retires Updated at
East Stroudsburg is losing its longtime municipal administrator. Borough Manager Jim Phillips announced his retirement last fall at the end of 22 years of service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Altoona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glendale Yearound. For Gods sake stay away from... (Apr '15)
|22 hr
|John
|13
|Review: Penn View Suites (Oct '13)
|Mar 1
|R94matt
|11
|A Chat Area just for Altoona (Aug '06)
|Feb 28
|dwhite1250
|230
|Man Bitten By Snake In Car After Sale (Aug '11)
|Feb 25
|Phart Starts Now
|13
|Best bar in altoona (May '16)
|Feb 18
|CodeTaIker
|15
|moving to altoona, pa (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|Ancsa
|117
|Review: Home Solutions Of PA (Mar '13)
|Jan '17
|Not Impressed
|28
Find what you want!
Search Altoona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC