Crash Claims Life of Frenchville Woman

52 min ago

According to state police, the crash occurred at 5:12 p.m. on the Shawville-Frenchville Highway near its intersection with Surveyor Road. State police say a Ford F-150 driven by Raymond Martell, 77, of Frenchville entered the opposing lane and collided with a Ford Escort driven by Eugene Plubell, 77, of Frenchville.

