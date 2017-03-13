City man jailed on felony charges

City man jailed on felony charges

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Altoona Mirror

Mirror photo by Greg Bock Travis McMasters, led by Constable Brittany Diehl, was taken into custody Thursday after an eight-month investigation into the exchange of nude pictures with underage girls on Facebook. An Altoona man is accused of posing as a teenage boy on Facebook to solicit nude pictures of underage girls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Altoona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Glendale Yearound. For Gods sake stay away from... (Apr '15) Mar 3 John 13
Review: Penn View Suites (Oct '13) Mar 1 R94matt 11
A Chat Area just for Altoona (Aug '06) Feb 28 dwhite1250 230
News Man Bitten By Snake In Car After Sale (Aug '11) Feb 25 Phart Starts Now 13
Best bar in altoona (May '16) Feb 18 CodeTaIker 15
moving to altoona, pa (Aug '06) Jan '17 Ancsa 117
Review: Home Solutions Of PA (Mar '13) Jan '17 Not Impressed 28
See all Altoona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Altoona Forum Now

Altoona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Altoona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
 

Altoona, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,363 • Total comments across all topics: 279,632,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC