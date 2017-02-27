Tyrone women accused of stealing car

Tyrone women accused of stealing car

Friday Feb 24 Read more: Altoona Mirror

Jessica A. Albright, 37, of 273 Hickory Drive and Christina Moore, 36, of 419 Garfield St. are accused of stealing a car Tuesday night from Tyrone Borough after taking the keys from a man's pants pockets. 9 p.m., the pair were at an apartment on the 300 block of West 15th Street.

