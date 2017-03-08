Tyrone man accused of trespassing into house of ex-wife
David P. McNelis Sr., 47, 405 W. 16th St., Tyrone, was arrested Monday after he allegedly showed up outside his ex-wife's home on the 300 block of First Avenue and then was found inside by a family member, according to Altoona police. It was 11:30 a.m. when McNelis arrived at the house and was spotted outside.
