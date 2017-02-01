SCOTUS runner-up, rumored to be trave...

SCOTUS runner-up, rumored to be traveling to DC for the big...

3 hrs ago

Trump administration officials reportedly told several journalists that Judge Thomas Hardiman, said to be a SCOTUS nominee finalist, was traveling to Washington, D.C. , for Trump's nominee announcement on Tuesday. But Hardiman, of the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, never made it beyond Altoona, Pennsylvania, the New York Times reports.

Altoona, PA

