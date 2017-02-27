Police: Botched drug sale led to teen...

Police: Botched drug sale led to teenager being stabbed

Saturday Feb 25

A city man is in jail after police say he stabbed a 17-year-old during a drug sale gone bad. Andrew S. Oswalt, 22, of 610 32nd St., is accused by Altoona police of stabbing the 17-year-old Feb. 3 in the alley on the 2000 block of Sixth Avenue.

