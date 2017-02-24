Pennsylvania Amber Alert: Aylin Hernandez believed to be in Altoona area
ALTOONA, Pa.- Pennsylvania State Police has issued an Amber Alert for a child abduction from the Bridgeport Connecticut Police Department. Oscar Hernandez, 39, is described as being 5'3" tall, weighing about 165 lbs.
