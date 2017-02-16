Logan officer suspended without pay
A Logan Township officer accused of crashing into a car and injuring a couple before driving off has been suspended without pay. Logan Township Police Chief Tim Mercer said Saturday that police officer Brian P. Reidy, 36, of 1607 Hamilton Lane was suspended without pay Friday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.
Comments
Add your comments below
Altoona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glendale Yearound. For Gods sake stay away from... (Apr '15)
|Jan 28
|Joey
|12
|moving to altoona, pa (Aug '06)
|Jan 24
|Ancsa
|117
|Review: Penn View Suites (Oct '13)
|Jan 21
|nph5088
|10
|Review: Home Solutions Of PA (Mar '13)
|Jan '17
|Not Impressed
|28
|robinson
|Jan '17
|whitenigrs never ...
|1
|Carolyn Bischoff (May '11)
|Jan '17
|David
|9
|Altoona Violence (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|Frankie White
|35
Find what you want!
Search Altoona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC