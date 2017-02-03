Logan officer facing charges

A Logan Township police officer faces charges after he allegedly slammed his pickup truck into the back of a car and then fled the scene after leaving an Altoona bar. Brian P. Reidy, 36, 1607 E. Hamilton Lane, an officer with the Logan Township Police Department, was charged Friday with first- and third-degree misdemeanor counts of accidents involving death or personal injury by Altoona police who allege the off-duty Reidy rear-ended a couple in a Toyota Corolla with his Ford F-150 Crew Cab pickup truck, then drove away early on the morning of Jan. 22. According to the charges, police interviewed Reidy at the Logan Township police department when they showed up Jan. 25 with a search warrant for the vehicle.

