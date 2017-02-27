Laich plans run for district judge
Jeffrey D. Laich said he would be honored to continue to serve the community if he were elected to fill the seat now held by the retiring Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Auker, whose district 24-1-03 covers half the city of Altoona from Juniata to 13th Street. Laich, who lives in Juniata with his wife, Erin, and his children Dominick, Braxton and Aubrey, is a graduate of Altoona Area High School and a U.S. Air Force veteran.
