Kimmel opening to other districts
Altoona Area School District is opening its William P. Kimmel Alternative School to all Blair County districts next school year. "It's a way to ensure the program doesn't lose money, and it gives other districts a way to provide alternative education to their students without going to private companies," The school board this week approved Prijatelj's proposal to charge outside districts tuition to send their students to the school.
Altoona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best bar in altoona (May '16)
|Feb 18
|CodeTaIker
|15
|Glendale Yearound. For Gods sake stay away from... (Apr '15)
|Jan 28
|Joey
|12
|moving to altoona, pa (Aug '06)
|Jan 24
|Ancsa
|117
|Review: Penn View Suites (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|nph5088
|10
|Review: Home Solutions Of PA (Mar '13)
|Jan '17
|Not Impressed
|28
|robinson
|Jan '17
|whitenigrs never ...
|1
|Carolyn Bischoff (May '11)
|Jan '17
|David
|9
