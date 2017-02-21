Kimmel opening to other districts

Altoona Area School District is opening its William P. Kimmel Alternative School to all Blair County districts next school year. "It's a way to ensure the program doesn't lose money, and it gives other districts a way to provide alternative education to their students without going to private companies," The school board this week approved Prijatelj's proposal to charge outside districts tuition to send their students to the school.

