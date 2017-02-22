Frozen custard shop to open in Dover
A Dover shop that once housed Sherry's Soft Ice Cream for decades will open with a new dessert restaurant next month. Frozen custard chain coming to Dover in March A Dover shop that once housed Sherry's Soft Ice Cream for decades will open with a new dessert restaurant next month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Altoona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best bar in altoona (May '16)
|Feb 18
|CodeTaIker
|15
|Glendale Yearound. For Gods sake stay away from... (Apr '15)
|Jan 28
|Joey
|12
|moving to altoona, pa (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|Ancsa
|117
|Review: Penn View Suites (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|nph5088
|10
|Review: Home Solutions Of PA (Mar '13)
|Jan '17
|Not Impressed
|28
|robinson
|Jan '17
|whitenigrs never ...
|1
|Carolyn Bischoff (May '11)
|Jan '17
|David
|9
Find what you want!
Search Altoona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC