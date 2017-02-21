Deeds
Nancy and Barry Huey Sr. and John, Marilyn, Richard and Irene Raymond to Joshua Bookhammer, property at 532 Walnut St., Roaring Spring, $88,000. Morley and Carol Cohn to Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament Charitable Trust and Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament Parish, property at 1213 14th St., Altoona, and 1401-1407 13th Ave., Altoona, $290,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.
Add your comments below
Altoona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best bar in altoona (May '16)
|Feb 18
|CodeTaIker
|15
|Glendale Yearound. For Gods sake stay away from... (Apr '15)
|Jan 28
|Joey
|12
|moving to altoona, pa (Aug '06)
|Jan 24
|Ancsa
|117
|Review: Penn View Suites (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|nph5088
|10
|Review: Home Solutions Of PA (Mar '13)
|Jan '17
|Not Impressed
|28
|robinson
|Jan '17
|whitenigrs never ...
|1
|Carolyn Bischoff (May '11)
|Jan '17
|David
|9
Find what you want!
Search Altoona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC